J.Y. Park and Sunmi have announced an upcoming collaboration.

On August 3 KST, Sunmi and J.Y. Park shared in their respective social media accounts a teaser image for a new collaboration. Titled "When We Disco", the new single exudes a strong retro vibe, like a scene straight out of an 80's disco movie! After the reveal, J.Y. Park asked fans, "How does it look? :)"

Stay tuned for more details! The new single has been set to drop on August 12 at 6 PM KST.