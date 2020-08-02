VICTON's Seungwoo reveals teaser images & concept roll for 'Fame'

VICTON's Seungwoo has dropped a batch of new teasers for his solo debut.

On August 3 KST, the VICTON member unveiled four teaser posters and a concept roll. In the images, Seungwoo defines a stylish look befitting the title of his album, 'Fame'. The moving teaser features the member holding a firecracker, once again showing off a trendy fashion look.

As seen previously, the new album 'Fame' will feature the title track "Sacrifice", along with five other songs.

Stay tuned for the album drop on August 10 at 6 PM KST!