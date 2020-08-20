39

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Go Ara's label updates fans on her COVID-19 testing

AKP STAFF

Go Ara's label Artist Company updated fans on her COVID-19 testing.

On August 20, Artist Company stated, "Go Ara is moving from Mokpo to Seoul as filming for the drama ['DoDoSolSolLaLaSol'] has been canceled. Go Ara will be tested for COVID-19 when she arrives in Seoul." The label continued, "We've yet to confirm whether she's been in contact with actor Heo Dong Won, but she'll be undergoing the test to prepare for any possibility. Go Ara is not in any particular condition." 

As previously reportedKBS2's 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' revealed filming will be halted, and all actors and staff will undergo testing following Heo Dong Won's COVID19-positive test results.

Stay tuned for updates on Go Ara and 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol'. 

  1. Go Ara
3 20,198 Share 87% Upvoted

8

kenzaki-ryo35 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Hope she will be okay

Share

-1

voyajiy454-15 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

My last month check was for 11000 dollars... Everything I did was basic online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this office I found over the web and they paid me for it 95 bucks each hour... Attempt it yourself....Check this site

JOBS82

must include" .Com" ...............with JOBS82

then open this site

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

HINAPIA
HINAPIA officially disband in less than a year
52 minutes ago   4   5,149
HINAPIA
HINAPIA officially disband in less than a year
52 minutes ago   4   5,149

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND