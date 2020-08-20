Go Ara's label updates fans on her COVID-19 testing

Go Ara's label Artist Company updated fans on her COVID-19 testing.



On August 20, Artist Company stated, "Go Ara is moving from Mokpo to Seoul as filming for the drama ['DoDoSolSolLaLaSol'] has been canceled. Go Ara will be tested for COVID-19 when she arrives in Seoul." The label continued, "We've yet to confirm whether she's been in contact with actor Heo Dong Won, but she'll be undergoing the test to prepare for any possibility. Go Ara is not in any particular condition."



As previously reported, KBS2's 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' revealed filming will be halted, and all actors and staff will undergo testing following Heo Dong Won's COVID19-positive test results.



Stay tuned for updates on Go Ara and 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol'.