KBS2 drama 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' halts all filming after actor Heo Dong Won tests positive for COVID19

On August 20, a representative of KBS2's new drama series 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' addressed media outlets shortly after earlier reports of actor Heo Dong Won's COVID19-positive test results.

KBS2 relayed, "It's true that Heo Dong Won tested positive for COVID19. We have taken measures so that all of our actors, actresses, and staff will be able to undergo testing as soon as possible, and we will be halting all filming until the test results are in."

The broadcasting station continued, "We will consider the safety of our cast and staff members, as well as the further prevention of COVID19, as our utmost priority when it comes time to discuss changes in filming schedules and broadcast schedules from here on out."

Reports also say that some staff members who worked on KBS2's 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' are also working on the set of 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol'. Back on August 19, supporting actor Seo Sung Jong of 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' tested positive for COVID19, followed by actor Heo Dong Won's positive testing today. Heo Dong Won contracted the virus after sharing the same practice room as Seo Sung Jong for their theater production, 'Jjambbong'.

KBS2's new Wed-Thur drama series 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' stars Go Ara, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Soon Jae, Ye Ji Won, and more. The drama is scheduled to premiere on August 26 at 9:30 PM KST.