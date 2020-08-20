South Club reveal 'Rock Star' comeback schedule

South Club have revealed their comeback schedule for 'Rock Star'!



According to the schedule below, fans can expect the band to drop their first teaser images on August 23, their pre-lyrics teaser on the 30th, and their official 'Rock Star' album on September 2 KST.



South Club's last promotions were for their single album "Twice" in November of 2019.



Stay tuned for updates on South Club's comeback!



