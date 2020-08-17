226

13

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 17 hours ago

f(x)'s Krystal reportedly parts ways with SM Entertainment after 10 years

AKP STAFF

According to an exclusive media outlet report on August 18, f(x) member and actress Krystal has decided to part ways with her agency, SM Entertainment

One industry insider informed reporters, "Krystal has decided to leave SM Entertainment after over 10 years, and she is currently preparing for a new start under a different place." 

Furthermore, the report stated that Krystal has been in contact with numerous domestic management agencies focussed around actors and actresses. While she has held meetings with various agency representatives, it seems she has yet to confirm a contract with one agency in particular. She is seeking out an agency willing to support not only her acting promotions, but her career as a solo musician, the report claimed. 

Stay tuned for updates from SM Entertainment. 

  1. f(x)
  2. Krystal
64 72,835 Share 95% Upvoted

26

I_said_what_I_sa4 pts 17 hours ago 2
17 hours ago

I could have seen that coming! I wish her the beat and hope to see more of her. I love her ❤️

Share

2 more replies

16

BorahaeBora165 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

It was expected to be happened anyway.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND