f(x)'s Krystal reportedly parts ways with SM Entertainment after 10 years

According to an exclusive media outlet report on August 18, f(x) member and actress Krystal has decided to part ways with her agency, SM Entertainment.

One industry insider informed reporters, "Krystal has decided to leave SM Entertainment after over 10 years, and she is currently preparing for a new start under a different place."

Furthermore, the report stated that Krystal has been in contact with numerous domestic management agencies focussed around actors and actresses. While she has held meetings with various agency representatives, it seems she has yet to confirm a contract with one agency in particular. She is seeking out an agency willing to support not only her acting promotions, but her career as a solo musician, the report claimed.

Stay tuned for updates from SM Entertainment.