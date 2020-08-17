MONSTA X's I.M talks about his position as the 'global leader' of the team in 'Dazed'

In a rugged, dark solo pictorial for this September issue of 'Dazed' magazine, MONSTA X member I.M discussed his various roles as an individual.

First, I.M captivated fans' hearts in a moody cut wearing loose hooded jacket, with the zipper unzipped to show his clear abs. The idol then revealed that he controlled his diet to prepare for the topless pictorial.

Next, I.M discussed his position as the 'global leader' of MONSTA X. He said, "Rather than try to answer questions properly during our foreign interviews, I am more concerned about how to lead the overall situation and atmosphere in a witty way, so that it isn't awkward and heavy. I want to fulfill my given role but also establish my own personality."

Finally, I.M reflected on the differences between "I.M" and "Changkyun", sharing, "I think that when I combine I.M the powerful rapper with Changkyun who speaks slowly and carefully, that is the true 'Me'. There's no such thing as one side being better than the other."