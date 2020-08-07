13

3

Former MONSTA X member Wonho unveils new logo as a solo singer/song-writer

Former MONSTA X member Wonho has unveiled his new logo and identity as a solo singer/song-writer, ahead of his official debut. 

After his departure from MONSTA X in October of 2019, Wonho signed on as a new artist under HighLine Entertainment - a subsidiary of Starship X. The star then also signed a strategic partnership with North American music agency Maverick, hinting at his global promotions.

Now, Wonho is exciting fans with preparations for his impending solo artist debut, recently announcing his official fan club name as WENEE. Stay tuned for even more details on Wonho's solo debut this fall, and also check out his new logos below. 

xx-jenn-xx921 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

So nice, i miss wonho so much. While Monsta X is doing great, they just aren't the same without him. I hate starship so much for letting wonho go. There's been other lies and scandals for other artists and their label protected them, stood by their side etc. But starship just let wonho go and in the end wonho was innocent. I don't blame him for not going back to monsta x because of starship. I really wish they wouldn't have re-signed with starship and went elsewhere and brought wonho back. I will def be watching for wonho's stuff!

Share

2

athalia-b855 pts 44 minutes ago 1
44 minutes ago

Ooo fancy. I'm so excited for the debut, whenever it is!

Share

