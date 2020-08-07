Former MONSTA X member Wonho unveils new logo as a solo singer/song-writer

Former MONSTA X member Wonho has unveiled his new logo and identity as a solo singer/song-writer, ahead of his official debut.

After his departure from MONSTA X in October of 2019, Wonho signed on as a new artist under HighLine Entertainment - a subsidiary of Starship X. The star then also signed a strategic partnership with North American music agency Maverick, hinting at his global promotions.

Now, Wonho is exciting fans with preparations for his impending solo artist debut, recently announcing his official fan club name as WENEE. Stay tuned for even more details on Wonho's solo debut this fall, and also check out his new logos below.