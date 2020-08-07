BTS, EXO, Seventeen, & NCT top K-Pop boy group brand value rankings for August

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has revealed brand value rankings of K-Pop boy groups for the month of August, based on big data analysis from July 7 through August 7, 2020.

According to the Institute, the top boy group for the month of August in terms of brand value

was BTS once again, with a total of 8,924,775 points. 2nd place went to EXO, earning a total of 2,524,066 points, followed by Seventeen in 3rd place with 1,783,082 points. NCT came in a close 4th place with a total of 1,515,637 points.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: SF9, TEEN TOP, ASTRO, Super Junior, AB6IX, and SHINee. Check out the Korea Institute's full analysis results, below.