Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS, EXO, Seventeen, & NCT top K-Pop boy group brand value rankings for August

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has revealed brand value rankings of K-Pop boy groups for the month of August, based on big data analysis from July 7 through August 7, 2020. 

According to the Institute, the top boy group for the month of August in terms of brand value 

was BTS once again, with a total of 8,924,775 points. 2nd place went to EXO, earning a total of 2,524,066 points, followed by Seventeen in 3rd place with 1,783,082 points. NCT came in a close 4th place with a total of 1,515,637 points. 

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: SF9, TEEN TOP, ASTRO, Super Junior, AB6IX, and SHINee. Check out the Korea Institute's full analysis results, below. 

  1. BTS
  2. EXO
  3. NCT
  4. Seventeen
quark123957,527 pts 51 minutes ago 1
51 minutes ago

1. BTS 2. EXO 3. Seventeen 4. NCT 5. SF9 6. Teen Top 7. Astro 8. Super Junior 9. AB6IX 10. SHINee 11. VERIVERY 12. NU'EST 13. The Boyz 14. ONF 15. Stray Kids 16. TXT 17. Golden Child 18. Infinite 19. BtoB 20. Monsta X 21. Pentagon 22. ATEEZ 23. TVXQ! 24. Winner 25. ONEUS 26. TOO 27. 1THE9 28. VIXX 29. CIX 30. VICTON

xx-jenn-xx921 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

almost every group i love and follow are on this list and doing well and rising, i'm so excited to have found kpop back in february and have started to enjoy music again.

