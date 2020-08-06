BTS releases Instagram filter to tease their English single "Dynamite"

BTS will be soon coming back with their first-ever all English single "Dynamite".



Previously last month, they made a surprise announcement of their comeback and have released a countdown for fans to wait for.

They also released their promotion schedule and many fans have been excitedly anticipating the group to officially drop teasers.

However, on August 7 at midnight KST, BTS released an Instagram filter to celebrate and tease their new single. The filter shows "Dynamite" with a colorful retro-70s font and the letters explode as if dynamites are being detonated.

BTS will be dropping their single on August 21 KST, so stay tuned for more teasers and updates to come!