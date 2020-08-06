SuperM drops video snippets of Taemin and Lucas for their upcoming full-album 'Super One'

Just a day ago, SuperM has officially announced their comeback with their full-album 'Super One'.

Now they have released the teaser video snippets of Taemin and Lucas. The teaser video snippets are titled "Super: Taemin Says" and "Super: Lucas Says".

Taemin reveals what was his catalyst to becoming a singer and what keeps him going. Lucas speaks in Chinese as he also poetically speaks about his process and efforts of becoming a singer.

SuperM plans to drop their full album 'Super One' on September 25th KST. Meanwhile, they will be first dropping their title track "100" on August 14 at 1 PM KST.

Stayed tuned for more updates and teasers that will be released for SuperM's new album!








