Bolbbalgan4 releases MV teaser for "Atlantis Princess" for BoA's special anniversary project

Bolbbalgan4 released the first MV teaser for her cover of BoA's "Atlantis Princess".

Bolbbalgan4 is participating in the special project to celebrate BoA's twentieth anniversary. She will be the second artist to cover one of BoA's signature songs after Baekhyun sang "Garden in the Air".



Bolbbalgan4 is seen singing in front of a standing mic. She is seen standing in the same colorful lights as her second teaser photos as she sings the chorus line to BoA's song.



It will be released on August 7 at 6 PM KST. There will be more teasers to come so stay tuned for updates!