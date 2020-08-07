TWICE's 'Fanfare' is the group's next single to be certified platinum in Japan

On August 7, the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) certified TWICE's 6th original Japanese single 'Fanfare' as the group's latest 'Platinum' album.

The RIAJ's platinum certification is awarded to any music album which surpasses a total of 250,000 copies in sales. Released back on July 8, TWICE's 'Fanfare' marks the girl group's 10th overall album to receive the RIAJ's platinum certification.

TWICE's previous platinum certifications by the RIAJ include their debut best album '#TWICE', as well as 'One More Time', 'Candy Pop', 'Wake Me Up', 'BDZ', '#TWICE2', 'Happy Happy', 'Breakthrough', '&TWICE', and now, 'Fanfare'.

Which of TWICE's Japanese singles is your favorite?