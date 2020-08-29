BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's 'Ice Cream' hit 100 million views in just over 40 hours

BLACKPINK is continuing to slay on YouTube.

The MV for "Ice Cream", the girls' collaboration with Selena Gomez, reached over 100 million views at 5:56 AM KST on the 30th. That's 40 hours and 56 minutes after its release, and just 2nd in their record after "How You Like That" (which reached 100 million in 32 hours).

"Ice Cream" is a pop song with a simple rhythm and a fresh sound, and the title "Ice Cream" was chosen to prove that although the girls may look cold on the outside, they are actually sweet on the inside.



Congratulations to BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez!