Selena Gomez x BLACKPINK to partner up with 'Serendipity' for a special new 'Ice Cream' flavor

BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez meet 'Serendipity'!

On August 24, 'Serendipity' officially announced a brand new ice cream flavor launching later this week, called 'Cookies & Cream Remix'. The flavor will be officially endorsed by Selena Gomez and is a collaboration product in commemoration of BLACKPINK x Selena's upcoming new single, "Ice Cream"!

The new flavor will launch on the same day that the collaboration single is set for release - on August 28. Check out Selena's sweet and delicious endorsement video for 'Cookies & Cream Remix' below, and also visit 'Serendipity's official website here for details on how you can try the new flavor for yourself!