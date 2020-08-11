One netizen receives applause for her witty response to another netizen's sexual harassment comment left on Han Ye Seul's YouTube channel

Actress Han Ye Seul applauded a netizen as the netizen left a witty response on a sexual harassment comment left by another netizen.



Han Ye Seul recently posted a capture of a comment on her Instagram Story which caught the eyes of netizens. This was a comment left on her YouTube channel where one perverted netizen asked "Nuna, how many times do you have ㅅㅅ? (ㅅㅅ is the acronym for the Korean word for sex.)"



Right underneath the comment, another netizen wrote "She sae-soos (washes her face, sae-soo is the Korean word for to wash one's face and has the same acronyms as the Korean word for sex) every day."



Another netizen wrote, "She probably washes her face three times a day." Han Ye Seul captured these three comments and shared it on her Instastory as she showed off her cool personality.



Previously, Han Ye Seul also responded to a rude comment about her where one netizen commented, "Flat-chested." in which Han Ye Seul responded with, "It's unfortunate that I can't show you." Many netizens have admired Han Ye Seul as she shows off her cool personality amidst the sexual harassment comments on her YouTube channel.



Also, Han Ye Seul is gaining popularity and netizens have a positive response to her YouTube channel because she has been concentrating on uploading Vlog videos rather than content with paid advertisement.



