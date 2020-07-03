9

5

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Zico wows viewers with his instant rap on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

AKP STAFF

Zico has wowed viewers with his rapping skills.

To promote his summer hit, rapper Zico guested on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' on July 3rd. After releasing "Summer Hate (feat. Rain)", the rapper had been making surprise appearances in different shows, including the national morning weather forecast!

During 'Sketchbook', the rapper excited viewers once again by suddenly delivering a live version of "No You Can't". In the comments section, netizens wrote:

"How many times does his flow change in mere 1 minute and 30 seconds;;;; And by sitting down too LOL Zico just ripped it all up, Zico did Zico, look at Yoo Hee Yeol's reaction LOL"

"So good....when you see it live right in front of you, you can feel how good he is"

"When does he breathe??"

"I don't know anything about hip-hop, but I know that he is good"

Check out the clip below!  Have you been enjoying the summer heat with "Summer Hate"?



  1. Zico
  2. Yoo Hee Yeol
4 823 Share 64% Upvoted

2

bangchansteponme332 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

zico is everything

i would legit be his servant. i'd peel his grapes for him and fan him when he gets hot and check his food for poison and everything

Share

1

Ohboy6911,256 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It's known fact that Zico spits fire.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

AB6IX, BLACKPINK, iKON, JYJ, KARD, miss A, NCT Dream, ONEUS, SECRET NUMBER, 2PM
K-Pop groups without an official leader
3 hours ago   23   11,623

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND