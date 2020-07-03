Zico wows viewers with his instant rap on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

Zico has wowed viewers with his rapping skills.

To promote his summer hit, rapper Zico guested on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' on July 3rd. After releasing "Summer Hate (feat. Rain)", the rapper had been making surprise appearances in different shows, including the national morning weather forecast!

During 'Sketchbook', the rapper excited viewers once again by suddenly delivering a live version of "No You Can't". In the comments section, netizens wrote:

"How many times does his flow change in mere 1 minute and 30 seconds;;;; And by sitting down too LOL Zico just ripped it all up, Zico did Zico, look at Yoo Hee Yeol's reaction LOL"

"So good....when you see it live right in front of you, you can feel how good he is"

"When does he breathe??"

"I don't know anything about hip-hop, but I know that he is good"

Check out the clip below! Have you been enjoying the summer heat with "Summer Hate"?





