Block B's Zico is the next K-Pop idol to surprise viewers as a morning weather forecaster!

Block B member/solo artist Zico surprised viewers at home during the early morning hours of July 1, by appearing as a special weather forecaster on MBC's 'News Today'!

On this day, Zico revealed that he wanted to personally deliver the weather forecast to viewers as his newest comeback title track "Summer Hate" also deals with weather! Working with 'News Today's resident weather girl Kim Ga Young, Zico can be seen delivering the weather with his pristine tone and pronunciation.

Afterward, Zico even invited weather forecaster Kim Ga Young to try out his "Summer Hate" dance challenge, then also sat down for a live interview to give his thoughts on the impact of COVID19 on popular culture, etc. Watch Zico on MBC's 'News Today', above and below!