Former Momoland member Yeonwoo writes revealing post about her sudden career change

Former Momoland member Yeonwoo made an unexpected post on her official fan cafe.

In the early morning of July 4 KST, Yeonwoo took to her official fan cafe and left an ambiguous message containing her thoughts about her career decisions. After leaving Momoland back in November of 2019, this former girl group member switched her career route to become an actress.

According to 'Sports Kyunghyang', Yeonwoo wrote in the post that she had "not wanted to give up" on her initial dreams, making netizens speculate that her departure from Momoland might not have been completely voluntary.

The following is from Yeonwoo's post, translated in full:

"Is everyone asleep? These days, my heart has been most turbulent that I have come here at this late hour. It's quite a serious story but...as always, there's no actual content. Whenever I go on Instagram Live, there are always uncomfortable messages that come up in the chatbox. There are some people who would get angry if I ignore them.





Everyone. How many brave souls would there be in the world, those who would cleanly let go of what they had invested in all their youth? I don't have that kind of courage. And I didn't have the will either. In the past and in the present. I only suppressed myself and endured everything, but none of it worked.

I did not betray you guys out of a greed to start a new career. Do you know how painful it is to be misunderstood and to be criticized by people you love? Now, please stop. I can't explain every little detail, you know that. Why do you think that I refrain myself from mentioning those people and holding onto the things that I can't say and the actions that I cannot take?

And no matter what kind of changes have occurred and how much I've suffered...I do not want to hold on to them. I don't want to cry anymore either. I just want to picture a happy future with the people I love. I've suffered enough.



This new career that I am starting. I don't have any other choice. This way, at least I can continue my dreams and see you all. How can I give up everything, seriously.



Everyone... I know that here, most of you are those who love me... but there is no other place to tell. If I do this in some other public space, that would be inconsiderate. I am sorry.



I love you all even if some of you might hate me. Just... I think even these words of mine would be burdensome. But, I really am trying hard to do well. If you can recognize that at least, I'd be very very grateful. Sorry about this at such a late hour. Good night."

Netizens are wondering if Yeonwoo is referring to "those people" as the people from her past Momoland days. What do you think of the post?