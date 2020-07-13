MAMAMOO drop mysterious teaser image on Weibo '4you'

On July 13, girl group MAMAMOO released a mysterious teaser image hinting on a release titled '4you'.

However, the group did not specify what type of release this would be, and unlike their other teasers, MAMAMOO only released this teaser image on Chinese social networking site Weibo. This has led Chinese fans to further speculate the possible release following this teaser.

"They only posted on Weibo?? Is this (going to be) a Chineses song??"

"First Chinese song, or first Chinese album? Or Weibo live stream?"

Fans are also amused by the lack of information given,



"Can you say a few more words, I'm willing to listen to them."

The release is scheduled on July 15, 12PM (not specified if it is in KST or CST).

What do you think this teaser is hinting on?