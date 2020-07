On July 13, the Boryeong City Government announced an online concert for the annual Boryeong Mud Festival, ‘Stay Home Mud Live’.

The line-up for the online concert has been revealed to be boy group ONF and trot singers Han Ga Bin and Hong Jin Young and more!

The online concert can be accessed through the Boryeong Festival Tourism Foundation’s website. The main event will be held on July 18, 4PM KST.