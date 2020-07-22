Super Junior's Heechul updates fans on legal action against malicious commenters

Super Junior's Heechul updated his fans on the legal action he's taking against malicious commenters.



On July 22, Heechul posted the below image of his formal legal complaint along with the message:





"There won't be any negotiation. Even if I come to an agreement, I'm going to give it all to the lawyer. Thank you to lawyer Jung Sol and the investigators from the Gangnam Police Station. We're not going to stop here. We're going to continue to catch malicious commenters.



And...

My fans who helped me by fighting unanswered malicious comments and collecting data. It must've been harder for you than anyone else... Thank you so much.



In the future, I'll continue to be Universe Star Kim Heechul, who doesn't make big mistakes."





