Soyu has dropped teaser images for "Gotta Go"!



In the teasers, Soyu strikes a pose in the waiting room. This marks her first new album in approximately a year and 9 months after the release of her first full album 'Re:Fresh' in 2018. Her upcoming single album 'Gotta Go' is out on July 28 at 6PM KST.



Are you excited for Soyu's comeback?