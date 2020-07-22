51

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon drops MV for 'Dessert' feat. (G)I-DLE's Soyeon & Loopy

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon has dropped her music video for "Dessert"!

In the MV, Hyoyeon and featuring artists (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Loopy take their loot to a car garage. "Dessert" is the Girls' Generation member's fourth release as DJ HYO, and it's about knowing you deserve the sweet things in life.

Watch Hyoyeon's "Dessert" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

IMakeMyPoint322 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

You know what Hyoyeon deserves? The world. And all the dessert she wants of course.

5

athalia-b732 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

Dang, I did not expect it to be this amazing- it's so catchy!

