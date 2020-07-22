Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon drops MV for 'Dessert' feat. (G)I-DLE's Soyeon & Loopy

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon has dropped her music video for "Dessert"!



In the MV, Hyoyeon and featuring artists (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Loopy take their loot to a car garage. "Dessert" is the Girls' Generation member's fourth release as DJ HYO, and it's about knowing you deserve the sweet things in life.



Watch Hyoyeon's "Dessert" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.