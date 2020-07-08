11

SM Entertainment confirms delay of SHINee Taemin's solo comeback due to wrist injury

On July 8, SM Entertainment released an official statement regarding SHINee member Taemin's recent injury. 

The label relayed, "Taemin recently fell during dance practice and suffered a fracture in the vicinity of his right wrist. He is receiving regular hospital treatment, and we plan on releasing an updated schedule of his comeback after observing his recovery."

Up until now, Taemins has been hard at work preparing for his solo comeback album, originally set for release some time in July. However, due to his injury, it seems likely that the comeback will be delayed significantly. 

Get well soon, Taemin!

Procrastinating 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

Get well soon! I was really looking forward to this comeback, but health comes first, please wait to be fully healed.

yvangelica 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

Oh my Poor taeminie! Get well soon, take rest and comeback healthier than ever!! All your fans love you.

