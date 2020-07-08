G.NA posts first social media update in almost 2 years

G.NA posted her first social media update in almost 2 years.



On July 8, G.NA shared the posts on Instagram below along with reminders to fans to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and to wear masks. The former singer's last social media post was in September of 2018.



G.NA debuted in 2010 with "Supa Solo" and gained popularity with "Black & White" in 2011. She parted ways with Cube Entertainment in 2015.



Take a look at G.NA's new Instagram posts below.





