10

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

G.NA posts first social media update in almost 2 years

AKP STAFF

G.NA posted her first social media update in almost 2 years.

On July 8, G.NA shared the posts on Instagram below along with reminders to fans to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and to wear masks. The former singer's last social media post was in September of 2018. 

G.NA debuted in 2010 with "Supa Solo" and gained popularity with "Black & White" in 2011. She parted ways with Cube Entertainment in 2015. 

Take a look at G.NA's new Instagram posts below.


View this post on Instagram

Let’s all #wearadamnmask & #stayhealthy #staysafe

A post shared by Gina Choi (@missginachoi87) on

  1. G.NA
4 9,245 Share 67% Upvoted

1

jokbal_is_yum3,333 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

That's right, I'd forgotten she went back to BC. Looks like she lives in a very nice part of Vancouver (which is a really lovely city).
Hope she comes out with some more music one of these days.

Share

0

Mei_Matsumoto-13,754 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

A Pink, EXID, Girl
The last girl groups left from the 2.5 generation
10 hours ago   36   41,977

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND