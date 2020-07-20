S.I.S begins 'Don't Wait' comeback countdown with sweet portrait teaser of member Minzy

S.I.S is getting ready for their comeback!

On July 20 KST, the JMG girl group unveiled their first teaser for the release of their 4th single album 'Don't Wait.' The teaser is an individual concept photo for member Minzy, who is seen dressed in an adorable white prairie-style gown with a woven straw hat on her head. The vibe of the photo is reminiscent of a warm summer day in the countryside, with Minzy playing the role of a charming rural beauty.

Meanwhile, 'Don't Wait' is set for release on July 31.

Check out Minzy's teaser below, and stay tuned for concept images for the other members!