M.O.N.T teases their 'Aqua Tape' comeback with 'A-Side Track 1' teaser image set

M.O.N.T is getting closer to dropping new music for fans!

On July 20 KST, the FM Entertainment boy group released a teaser image set for "Lethargy" (lit. translation), the A-Side Track 1 song off of their upcoming cassette-inspired mini album 'Aqua Tape.' The images all feature the title of the song written in Korean and show artistic close-ups of what appears to be a fishtank. The third image, however, shows a wide and cloudy sky.

Meanwhile, the music video for "Lethargy" is set for release on July 24, with the album's 2nd music video coming out on July 31.

Check out the image teasers below!