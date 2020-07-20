AB6IX are ready to dance in fun choreography video for 'The Answer'

AB6IX has a new treat for fans!

On July 20 KST, the Brand New Music boy group unveiled the choreography video of their latest single "The Answer," the title track off of their 2nd mini album 'VIVID.' In the video, the members give fans a closer look at the song's original stage choreography; however, they also switch it up with their individual charms, adding playful winks and hearts for the camera.

Meanwhile, 'VIVID' was released on June 29.

Check out the choreography video for "The Answer"!