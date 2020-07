On July 18, SHINee's Key wished his fellow teammate Taemin a happy birthday with a comical Instagram update!

Key casually wrote, "Happy b day to my boy" as he posted a hilarious face-change selca of him and Taemin together, earning confused reactions from fans! It seems the photo was likely taken some time ago, as Key is currently carrying out his mandatory military service duties in the army.

Happy birthday, Taemin!