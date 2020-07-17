Golden Child's Bomin & Shin Ye Eun bid viewers farewell as MCs of 'Music Bank'

On July 17, Golden Child's Bomin and actress Shin Ye Eun of KBS2's 'Music Bank' bid viewers farewell, during their final broadcast as MCs of the program!

During the closing comments of this week's 'Music Bank', Bomin and Shin Ye Eun took time to say some farewell words. Shin Ye Eun started with, "When we first started out, there were many fans here on the scene with us, so it's disappointing that they are not here with us today. It's very difficult to express all of the precious memories of the past year in one word. I was so grateful, and I also want to thank the artists who always show the viewers such amazing stages. Thank you Bomin, too."

Bomin added on, "This past year felt so short-lived. It was an honor to be an MC with Ye Eun noona. Thank you to my members for cheering me on by my side. I'm also grateful to have spent this time receiving so much love from many people. Once again, thank you to the fans, to Ye Eun noona, and everyone."

Afterward, Shin Ye Eun also took to her Instagram to post heartwarming photos from her final 'Music Bank' broadcast, including a set of selcas with Bomin, a show of thanks toward the piles of fan-sent gifts, and more.

KBS2 has yet to announce the new MCs of 'Music Bank'. Will you be missing Bomin and Shin Ye Eun?