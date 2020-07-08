Park So Dam and Park Na Rae to feature on 'Camping Club' spin-off 'Camping Hot Club'

Park So Dam and Park Na Rae are featuring on the 'Camping Club' spin-off 'Camping Hot Club'.



On July 8, reports revealed the comedian and actress would be working together on the spin-off to Fin.K.L's hit reality series 'Camping Club', which aired in September of 2019. JTBC's 'Camping Hot Club' will follow 4 female entertainers, including Park So Dam and Park Na Rae, on a camping trip.



However, 'Camping Hot Club' will be directed by a different crew than 'Camping Club'. Park Na Rae has been featured on a number of variety shows, while Park So Dam previously appeared on tvN's 'Three Meals a Day - Mountain Village'.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Camping Hot Club'.

