Jung Se Woon reveals part 1 teaser for upcoming album '24'

Jung Se Woon has revealed the part 1 teaser for his upcoming album '24'.
In the '24 Film' teaser video, the singer spends a sunny day outside near the beach and by the pool, and he says he wants to follows his heart. Jung Se Woon's first studio album '24' drops on July 14.
Watch Jung Se Woon's '24' teaser video above!
