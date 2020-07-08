Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi drop 'The Stage' performance video for 'Monster'

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi have dropped their performance video for 'The Stage'!



In the 'middle note version' of their 'The Stage' video, Irene and Seulgi dance against an intense light show. "Monster" is the title song of the Red Velvet unit's debut mini album of the same name.



Watch Irene and Seulgi's performance video above and their "Monster" MV here if you missed it.













