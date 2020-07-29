Netizens frown after seeing a malicious commenter's attitude in response to the legal actions taken by Super Junior's Heechul

Recently, Super Junior member Heechul declared a legal battle against malicious commenters.

However, many netizens and fans were shocked and angered by one malicious commenter's attitude towards the whole ordeal.

Heechul uploaded a photo of the legal complaint and updated fans about the legal actions through his Instagram. He stated that "There will be no negotiations" and continued on saying, "I'm not going to stop here, I'm going to catch all the malicious commenters."





Thereafter, an absurd comment was left on Heechul's Instagram. This was a comment left by one of the malicious commenters and her comment has made many netizens frown.

She commented: "Please forgive me if you see this comment. I did it by accident and I can't pay that large amount of money." The malicious commenter continued on to say, "You are well-off. Are you really going to live like that, suing weak ordinary citizens? You're a celebrity. I can't believe someone who is money-seeking is a Super Junior member."

She mentioned their difficult family situation and criticized Heechul saying "You shouldn't live like that if you're a celebrity."





The malicious commenter made netizens baffled as they showed an attitude of a victim even though she was sued as the perpetrator for malicious commenting.

The full comment reads:

"Please forgive me if you see this comment :( I really did it by accident and I can't pay that large money. You're living well-off so are you really going to live like that, suing weak ordinary citizens? when you're a celebrity?? You're not the Super Junior I know. I can't believe someone who is money-seeking is a member of Super Junior. If you continue with the legal complaint and don't withdraw it then you're just watching me die. You can't live like that when you're a celebrity! How can you do that to fans? My parents don't have money and only have debt. Also, I am barely making a living because I haven't found a job yet. But you do this suddenly. Please think about my family situation and please withdraw the legal complaint. I clearly told you. If you don't say anything after seeing this comment, you're killing one person. Change your wrong decision right away!"



Many netizens are angered and commented "Wow, she's brazen", "She should be self-reflecting but she's threatening instead.", "She should never be forgiven." and "This malicious commenter is so bad."

