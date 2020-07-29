28

Posted by haydn-an

HyunA shows off her fit figure and abs from doing pilates

HyunA has recently caught the eyes of netizens as she showed off her fit figure and prominent abs that have been refined through pilates.

On July 29th KST, HyunA posted multiple photos through her Insta-story through her Instagram.

She didn't say much or post any captions with the photos but instead showed off her body wearing only underwear.

Many netizens were amazed by her figure that has been refined through constant workouts and pilates. She wasn't just thin but also maintained her glamourous body.

Many netizens complimented HyunA for putting in much effort to maintain her figure.

Many netizens commented "How much do you need to work out to maintain such figure", "I'm so envious of HyunA" and "HyunA seems to have everything."

Meanwhile, HyunA continues to update her fans through Instagram and also through her YouTube channel.

xjhopeex130
1 hour ago

NOW THIS IS A HEALTHY BODY, i hate when some girl idols starve themselves just to become skinny, it gives me anorexia vibes... this just shows that there are other ways to lose weight . congrats to her !

