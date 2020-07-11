Lovelyz's Jin hilariously claps back at a hater on her Instastory

Lovelyz's Jin has had enough. The idol is firing back at a comment about her appearance on social media.





Jin took to her Instagram story after a troll left a response to her Instastory question saying "lol are you really an idol? because you just look like a pleb." Soon, she let the troll know that she was unfazed by hilariously clapping back at the comment saying "I'm not an idol but a dol-i(meaning "psycho" in Korean). Put your dduk bae gi (slang for a head in Korean) here and hand me a hammer ^^"

The witty call-out definitely makes her an idol who doesn't condone malicious commenting! What do you think?



