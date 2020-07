BLACKPINK's Rose and TWICE's Nayeon's adorable friendship had netizens buzzing.



On July 11, an online post garnered wide attention for noticing that Rose had taken a selfie on Nayeon's phone. Netizens reacted positively towards their sweet friendship and both fandoms were happy to share BLACKPINK and TWICE's continued friendship since they were trainees.

