Lee Seung Gi & Yoo Hee Yeol to host new JTBC music variety 'Sing Again'

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi and veteran singer/song-writer Yoo Hee Yeol are teaming up as hosts of a new JTBC music variety program!

Titled 'Sing Again', the upcoming program produced by the staff of the 'Sugarman' series aims to provide a performing stage for singers and stars who never got to see the light of stardom during their days, or stars who were once big names but are now forgotten by today's youths.

JTBC's 'Sing Again' is currently recruiting contestants via the program's official website. What do you think of the premise of 'Sing Again' so far?