Mnet's boy group competition program 'Kingdom' reportedly facing cancellation

According to an exclusive report on July 29, Mnet's scheduled boy group competition 'Kingdom' is facing cancellation due to lineup casting issues.

As many of you know, 'Kingdom' was expected to mark the boy group version of the popular girl group competition counterpart 'Queendom' which aired last year. In April of this year, Mnet created 'Road To Kingdom' in order to build up anticipation for 'Kingdom'. Among the 'Road To Kingdom' competitors, the 1st place prize ultimately went to The Boyz, meaning that the group earned automatic entry into the main competition.

However, insiders are now reporting that the staff of 'Kingdom' has been constantly reformatting the competing artist lineup for the past few months, with no luck.

One issue Mnet is facing in their 'Kingdom' casting process is the ongoing criticism revolving around rookie boy group TOO, who appeared on 'Road To Kingdom' despite their lack of experience compared to the other competitors.

Similarly, current rumors surrounding the casting lineup of 'Kingdom' state that CJ ENM is prioritizing groups which received funding from their past relationships (a.k.a on past audition shows) or past financial investments.

According to one entertainment insider, "One day, the discussions around 'Kingdom' just suddenly stopped happening. It seems like they came to the conclusion that it will be difficult within the year."

