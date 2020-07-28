15

1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Mnet's boy group competition program 'Kingdom' reportedly facing cancellation

According to an exclusive report on July 29, Mnet's scheduled boy group competition 'Kingdom' is facing cancellation due to lineup casting issues. 

As many of you know, 'Kingdom' was expected to mark the boy group version of the popular girl group competition counterpart 'Queendom' which aired last year. In April of this year, Mnet created 'Road To Kingdom' in order to build up anticipation for 'Kingdom'. Among the 'Road To Kingdom' competitors, the 1st place prize ultimately went to The Boyz, meaning that the group earned automatic entry into the main competition. 

However, insiders are now reporting that the staff of 'Kingdom' has been constantly reformatting the competing artist lineup for the past few months, with no luck.

One issue Mnet is facing in their 'Kingdom' casting process is the ongoing criticism revolving around rookie boy group TOO, who appeared on 'Road To Kingdom' despite their lack of experience compared to the other competitors.

Similarly, current rumors surrounding the casting lineup of 'Kingdom' state that CJ ENM is prioritizing groups which received funding from their past relationships (a.k.a on past audition shows) or past financial investments. 

According to one entertainment insider, "One day, the discussions around 'Kingdom' just suddenly stopped happening. It seems like they came to the conclusion that it will be difficult within the year." 

AnonymousInsider614 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

Well... I was confused coming into this because last I heard Kingdom was popular... But after reading, I guess I'm not that surprised that it's the companies being shady. But like... I figured they had a set in stone way to pick the ones that were gonna be on since queendom went fairly smooth... I hope this doesn't get canceled, its a good way for groups to stretch their legs and try something different without worrying about ruining the consistent image/concept of the group.

ambersky11629 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

This is what MNET deserves when they made eliminations on RTK which obviously were not good for idols' mental health. They should not have eliminated Golden Child, The Boyz should have went straight to Kingdom, and ONF should have won RTK. They thought to highly of themselves and expected themselves to cast 6 groups, where in fact their position is starting to decline.

