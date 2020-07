JBJ95 has dropped the official concept posters for their fanmeeting.

On July 7 at 12 PM KST, the duo unveiled group and individual photos for their upcoming online fanmeeting, 'RETRO: 95'. In the images, the boys bring out their retro vibes with funky fashion styles for the summer!

Perfecting a cute and dandy concept, JBJ95 are getting fans excited for the virtual meeting, set to take place on August 8 for Korea and on August 9 for Japan.

Stay tuned for more updates!