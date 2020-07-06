Jung Se Woon evokes fresh and youthful energy in 4th image teaser for '24' album

Jung Se Woon has just dropped a new comeback teaser!

On July 6 KST, the Starship Entertainment solo artist unveiled his fourth teaser image for the first part of his upcoming full-length album '24.' This time around, he poses underneath a blue and white beach umbrella, his overalls and color-blocked t-shirt evoking a fresh and youthful vibe to fit the early-twenties theme of the album.



Meanwhile, according to his comeback scheduler, the next teaser will be a concept film for the album on July 8.

Check out the teaser below!