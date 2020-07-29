Fans and netizens wonder why news stations' choose the strangest images for BTS when broadcasting their news

BTS has gained worldwide fame over the years and has been on the news countless times. They have received multiple awards and set world records bringing them to being reported on Korean news channels regularly.

However, many netizens and fans have wondered what are the news broadcast stations' standards of choosing the videos and photos of BTS.

BTS has countless photos and videos of them showing their charismatic charms along with a more serious side to the members. However, some Korean news channels have chosen to use other more cute photos and videos of the BTS members.

One netizen posted on an online community a compilation of these clips that make fans wonder what exactly is the standard of choice for news stations.

Netizens have found these hilarious photos and clips of BTS in various news broadcasts and wonder why the news stations have chosen such photos of the members for news that is more serious.

Netizens commented:

"This is so cute."

"I really wonder why they choose these photos and videos over every other good photo BTS has."



"OMG, they chose such a normal photo for IU but had to choose the one with Yoongi wearing the sunflower. LOL."



"LOL! BTS is so cute!"



"The new channels are choosing these photos like they're going to be YouTube thumbnail photos."



"The member on the flag dressed as a woman is so pretty. lol."



"I still wonder why they showed the video of V hitting another member's foot."



"The content of the news is 'BTS making dream come true bring on Billboard' but shows Jin doing duckface. LOL."



"LOL this is too funny...I'm sure there are BTS fans at the news station."



"The poster made by fans for Yoongi is hilarious."

