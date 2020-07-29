14

4

Original Content
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hot male celebrities who were born in Busan

AKP STAFF

South Korea is a small country that made its name known through the "Hallyu wave" with the popularity of Kpop, Kdramas, and Korean movies. Only a few decades ago, people overseas did not know the existence of this small nation. Now, there are many that know of the Korean culture anywhere you go.

Busan is Korea's second most populous city and known for its seaports, beaches, and seafood. It is also the place where the "Busan Internation Film Festival" takes place every year. With the distinct dialect of its citizens, many have come to love everything about the city.

What's more to love about the city is that many famous male celebrities were born there and call the city their home town. So without further ado, here are a few celebrities from the beautiful city of Busan.

1. Kang Dong Won

2. Gong Yoo

3. Song Kang Ho

4. Lim Siwan

5. Lee Jun Ki


6. Park Jimin of BTS

7. Jeon Jungkook of BTS

8. Kang Seung Yoon of WINNER

9. Hwang Minhyun of NU'EST

10. Park Woo Jin of AB6IX

11. Kang Daniel

12. Simon D.

  1. AB6IX
  2. BTS
  3. Jungkook
  4. Jimin
  5. Gong Yoo
  6. Kang Dong Won
  7. Lee Jun Ki
  8. NU'EST
  9. Minhyun
  10. Song Kang Ho
  11. Simon D
  12. Kang Daniel
  13. Park Woo Jin
  14. WINNER
  15. Kang Seung Yoon
  16. Siwan
8 1,681 Share 78% Upvoted

1

xx-jenn-xx71 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

That's it...i'm leaving the US and going to Busan...tell Jimin and Jungkook to wait for me....

Share

0

killthislove00888 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

2,3,6 and 7 are big for me. Though I do remember for Simon D, being from Busan was a big thing back in the day. And Daehyun and Lizzy.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT, Jeno, Mark, Jisung, Haechan, Jaemin, NCT Dream
Find out NCT Dream's MBTI
19 minutes ago   0   1,199
AB6IX, BTS, Jungkook, Jimin, Gong Yoo, Kang Dong Won, Lee Jun Ki, NU
Hot male celebrities who were born in Busan
1 hour ago   7   1,655
NCT, Jeno, Mark, Jisung, Haechan, Jaemin, NCT Dream
Find out NCT Dream's MBTI
19 minutes ago   0   1,199

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND