Hot male celebrities who were born in Busan

South Korea is a small country that made its name known through the "Hallyu wave" with the popularity of Kpop, Kdramas, and Korean movies. Only a few decades ago, people overseas did not know the existence of this small nation. Now, there are many that know of the Korean culture anywhere you go.

Busan is Korea's second most populous city and known for its seaports, beaches, and seafood. It is also the place where the "Busan Internation Film Festival" takes place every year. With the distinct dialect of its citizens, many have come to love everything about the city.

What's more to love about the city is that many famous male celebrities were born there and call the city their home town. So without further ado, here are a few celebrities from the beautiful city of Busan.

1. Kang Dong Won

2. Gong Yoo

3. Song Kang Ho

4. Lim Siwan

5. Lee Jun Ki





6. Park Jimin of BTS

7. Jeon Jungkook of BTS

8. Kang Seung Yoon of WINNER



9. Hwang Minhyun of NU'EST

10. Park Woo Jin of AB6IX

11. Kang Daniel

12. Simon D.

