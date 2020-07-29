39

11

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Fans say if a CF for 'Caribbean Bay' was filmed with recent idols like BTS x BLACKPINK/TWICE it would create chaos

AKP STAFF

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community about the popular sexy Korean water park CF that featured members of 2PM and Girls' Generation. This commercial was filmed ten years ago in 2010 and created a sensation in the world of K-pop at the time.

The 'Caribbean Bay water park' commercial made controversy when it was first released but gained much popularity for the quality of the commercial. The commercial was filmed in a music video style, with a storyline of six people meeting at the waterpark as they train to become lifeguards. There are three love-lines that form in the commercial which caused a sensation back then.

Now netizens wonder how much bigger the controversy would be if the recent top idols such as BTS x BLACKPINK/TWICE were to film a commercial of a similar storyline. Many think that it would create chaos.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Netizens and fans commented:

"This commercial left a strong impression on me. The song was good too. But if it was filmed today then it would definitely create chaos."

"It's still a crazy commercial even though I watch it again now."

"I think there will be war in the communities if it was released with recent idols today."

"Even Kim Jong Un would be afraid of the war to come."

"There were still so many bad comments back then and there were so many anti-fans that formed after this commercial."

"Wow, brings back memories. The whole community will flip if it's released today."

"There will be nothing good that comes out from a commercial like this if it comes out today."

"Girls' Generation got cursed at a lot back then too."

"This time the whole world will flip since Kpop is so international now. You'll have international fandoms rise too."

"Would be pure chaos if it's today."

"It was a big issue back then too but it would be a war today."

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. 2PM
15 8,970 Share 78% Upvoted

8

Lisadg343 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

The childish fans would hate it. But it would be epic. I loved SJ and GG’s collaborations I adore their Seoul MV! The good old days! And this is the same with the YG and JYP family. The older generation was so much more closer. But now I feel like they (or can’t) don’t show their friendships openly.

Share

3

dooda1,284 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I didn’t read the whole article and my comment is so wrong but no I think they would still receive hate. But we need it in action to be sure. Lowkey look forward to it to happen

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT, Jeno, Mark, Jisung, Haechan, Jaemin, NCT Dream
Find out NCT Dream's MBTI
19 minutes ago   0   1,199
AB6IX, BTS, Jungkook, Jimin, Gong Yoo, Kang Dong Won, Lee Jun Ki, NU
Hot male celebrities who were born in Busan
1 hour ago   7   1,655
NCT, Jeno, Mark, Jisung, Haechan, Jaemin, NCT Dream
Find out NCT Dream's MBTI
19 minutes ago   0   1,199

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND