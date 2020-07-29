Korean netizens discuss about the boy and girl groups that are popular overseas despite being from a small entertainment agency

Recently, one netizen posted on an online community about the two idol groups that are more popular overseas than Korea despite being from a small agency.

Originally, the netizen chose (G)I-DLE but other netizens decided Cube Entertainment was not a small agency and had quite a popularity in Korea. Instead, many netizens chose EVERGLOW as the girl idol group that was popular overseas but from a small agency.

EVERGLOW debut in 2019 and has been gaining popularity worldwide with their music video for "Dun Dun" having over 130 million views to date. They seem to be more popular overseas than in Korea.





The boy idol group that was chosen as the idol group more popular overseas was ATEEZ. ATEEZ has successfully completed their mini-concert recently and has reached over 250,000 pre-orders for their new album.

Netizens have commented on how amazed these groups from smaller agencies were able to gain worldwide popularity.

Netizens' commented:

"I don't know ATEEZ. This was the first time seeing them here."

"EVERGLOW definitely more popular overseas than Korea."



"I found about ATEEZ because of some overseas fan did a cover f their song."



"I came into this online community thinking the two groups would be ATEEZ and EVERGLOW."



"I think I saw ATEEZ dance somewhere but I only got to know them because I heard they were more popular overseas."



"ATEEZ is really good with performances that's probably why people overseas like them."

