Former girl group member 'A' under investigation for illegally attempting to buy anesthetic drug Etomidate

According to SBS's '8 O'clock News' back on July 27, a former girl group member 'A' is currently facing police investigation for an illegal attempting to purchase the anesthetic drug 'Etomidate'.

The anesthetic drug is the same drug that solo singer Wheesung previously used when he was found unconscious at a hotel, back in April of this year. The drug is medically used for anesthesia, and if used in large doses, can cause negative side effects including lung failure. Purchasing or selling the drug without a prescription is illegal; however, due to unconfirmed research on its effects including addiction and hallucination, the usage of Etomidate does not yet lead to criminal charges.

'8 O'clock News' reported back on July 27 that 'A' recently attempted to purchase Etomidate without a prescription, but failed to obtain the drug before police discovered her trail. She then told the police, "I've never purchased or used illegal drugs, I only inquired about whether or not it was available for purchase." 'A' also tested negative when tested for illegal drug usage.

Media reports say that 'A' debuted in the entertainment industry as a girl group member, before going on to promote successfully as a solo artist.

