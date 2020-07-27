Big Hit reveals more information on BTS's JTBC solo reality, 'In The SOOP BTS ver.'

Big Hit Entertainment has released a teaser poster for BTS's upcoming new JTBC solo reality series, premiering this August 19!

Titled 'In The SOOP BTS ver.', the new outdoor reality program takes on the theme of a healing time spent together, but apart. The series consists of 8 episodes and airs on JTBC every Wednesdays at 11 PM KST starting on August 19. It will also be available for overseas fans via Weverse beginning on August 20 at 12 AM KST as an extended 80-version of each week's regular broadcast. Unreleased footage, behind-the-scenes episodes, and more will also be available via Weverse.

Fans can look forward to the BTS members spending time in nature, writing out a full day's schedule in advance, and reserving time for nothing but one's own hobbies through 'In The SOOP BTS ver.'.



Will you be watching 'In The SOOP BTS ver.'?