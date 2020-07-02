Former AOA member Mina expresses frustration on SNS after allergic reaction to skincare survey prize scam

14

On July 3, former AOA member/actress Mina vented her frustration via her Instagram, after experiencing troublesome, allergic reactions to new skincare products. 

According to Mina's SNS post, the star took part in a skincare survey on the streets recently. She was then selected as a winner for the survey event. She wrote, "At first, I paid 30,000 KRW. They gave me a facial, neck, and shoulder massage plus 20 more future massage sessions, some explanations about how to use the products, and then a ton of products. It all cost 1,000,000 KRW (~ $833 USD) total."

She continued, "Of course they found out about my profession after some conversation. My skin felt weird that night, but I went ahead and tried out the products before bed. The next day, I had a quick filming session for the first time in a while, but my skin was red and itchy and looked troubled. I went to the dermatologist and they diagnosed me with infection caused by the products I used." 

However, when Mina requested a refund from the skincare product agency, the agency allegedly denied the request because the products were already opened. The star then continued to vent her frustration, vowing to do everything in her power to receive a full refund from the scam agency. 

Finally, she shared, "Please be careful of skincare brand survey events. I hope no one else suffers like me. It's a luxury brand that everyone knows... do not go no matter what."

접촉성 피부염 3일째 강남 길 걷고 있는데 어떤 한 화장품 회사에서 설문 조사 하더라 들어본 회사였어 꽤 큰. 거절하긴 좀 그러니 해주고 집 갔는데 몇일 뒤 뭐가 슈링크랑 마사지 당첨 됬다고 이것 저것 해준다고 오라해서 가서 이것 저것 받았다? 일단 3만원 내야해서 내고 오늘처럼 얼굴이랑 목 어깨 마사지 관리 20회에 기초 화장품에 대한 좋은 설명과 그 기초 화장품 엄청 주시더니 100만원이래 유통기한 지나면 다 바꿔줄수있대 관리 받고나서 볼이 뻘건데 기계? 같은거 해서 그른가부다 하고 오 여기 비싼곳 아닌가 생각도 들고 진짜 많이 줘 나 기초도 다 떨어졌고 싸게쳐서 샀다 그 날 저녁 꼭 그 제품을 쓰라고 했어 아 물론 나에 대한 직업이나 이런건 얘기나누다보니 아셨고..저녁부터 피부가 이상했는데 일단 그 분 말대로 사용했고 바르고 잤어 다음날 오랜만에 간단한 촬영이 있었는데 피부가 빨갛고 가렵고 뭐가 다 올라온거야 피부과 갔더니 제품 그거 바르고 접촉성 피부염이래 환불을 해달라고 했더니 진단서 어쩌고 저쩌고 대학병원까지 가야하고 어쩌고 저쩌고 그러다가 결국 환불해주겠대 대신 또 강남을 가서 환불 영수증 작성 해야하고 또 예약이 가득차서 스케줄 맞추기도 힘들더라 암튼 그래도 100만원 받아야지 저 제품 쓰지도 못하는디 휴 예약날짜랑 시간 오기까지 맨날 피부과 갔지 막 주사 맞고 스테로이드 연고 바르고 꼭 이런날에 없던 스케줄들은 생기고 피부 이러니까 스트레스 으어😱오늘 그 화장품 회사 가서 계좌 적고 샬라 샬라 단순변심으로 적어야했고 택배비 안내준다? 정도는 아이 괜찮지 암튼 거기 팀장님이랑 샬라 샬라 다 얘기하고 제품 내일 택배로 뽁뽁이 다 싸서 보내드릴께요 하고 나오는데 다시 전화가 와 난 그때 택시. 실장님이 환불 안해주시겠대 왜냐 제품을 뜯었으므로 음? 그 날 저녁 꼭 쓰라했는데? 하루 이틀은 올라 올 수도 있다고 설명 안했는데? 팀장님이랑 메세지로도 만나서도 얘기 다 끝났는데? 심지어 나 요즘 유리멘탈 이 일 땜에 살 쫙쫙 빠지고 내일 또 이 꼴로 사진 찍는 날 허허 피부과 값이랑 택시비만 날렸네 나 더 이상 지쳐서 못해먹겠다 알아서 다 확인하시라 하고 갔었던 피부과 다 알려주고 전화해서 확인하라 하고 난 이제 열심히 뽁뽁이 싸서 낼 일 가기 전 택배 보낼 준비 하면되.. 화도 나고 서럽고 막 통화하는데 눈물 철철 근데 왜 울고 있는지도 모르겠고 통화끊고나니 택시아저씨랑 서먹 서먹.. 아무튼 피부과에 돈 그만 쓰고 싶고 그만 간지럽고 싶고 홍조도 싫어 내 100만원도 받아야겠어 받을 수 있겠지? 화장품 회사 설문지 다들 조심해 나 같은 사람 발생 안했으면 좋겠어 알만한 고급진 화장품 회사고 뭐 슈링크 당첨이랬나? 그랬어 가지마...........................절대 가지마.........................당첨중에 유일하게 안좋은 당첨이였다 와 이상하네 오늘 안좋은일 많이 겪었는데 이제 진짜 좋은일 생기겠..지..? 지금부터 뽁뽁이......스트레스 또 온다...........그 화장품 회사 정말 밉다..............나빠

the fact you have to pay to get a bunch of items allegedly worth more has RED FLAGS written all over it

