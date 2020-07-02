Former AOA member Mina expresses frustration on SNS after allergic reaction to skincare survey prize scam

On July 3, former AOA member/actress Mina vented her frustration via her Instagram, after experiencing troublesome, allergic reactions to new skincare products.

According to Mina's SNS post, the star took part in a skincare survey on the streets recently. She was then selected as a winner for the survey event. She wrote, "At first, I paid 30,000 KRW. They gave me a facial, neck, and shoulder massage plus 20 more future massage sessions, some explanations about how to use the products, and then a ton of products. It all cost 1,000,000 KRW (~ $833 USD) total."

She continued, "Of course they found out about my profession after some conversation. My skin felt weird that night, but I went ahead and tried out the products before bed. The next day, I had a quick filming session for the first time in a while, but my skin was red and itchy and looked troubled. I went to the dermatologist and they diagnosed me with infection caused by the products I used."

However, when Mina requested a refund from the skincare product agency, the agency allegedly denied the request because the products were already opened. The star then continued to vent her frustration, vowing to do everything in her power to receive a full refund from the scam agency.

Finally, she shared, "Please be careful of skincare brand survey events. I hope no one else suffers like me. It's a luxury brand that everyone knows... do not go no matter what."

