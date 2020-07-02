Lee Seung Gi says he wants to work with Jasper Liu in 'Together' season 2 as soon as possible

On July 3, singer/actor Lee Seung Gi took part in an interview in light of the successful premiere of his Netflix original travel reality series, 'Together'.

In the Netflix series, Lee Seung Gi headed off on a unique adventure with Taiwanese singer/actor Jasper Liu, traveling to various cities across Asia in order to personally meet their fans.

Regarding talk of 'Together' season 2 and reuniting with Jasper Liu, Lee Seung Gi relayed, "I would like for the discussions to happen soon, but due to the unfortunate situation all over the world, it's not easy to travel. I would really like to do season 2, but I think it's difficult to say anything concrete officially. When the situation gets better, I would like to travel together and make new memories as soon as possible."

He continued, "Doing a season in Korea would be awesome. It's definitely come up before as a topic. But if Jasper and I end up visiting each other's home countries, then that might mark the end of it all. That would probably mark the final season."

Did you watch Netflix's 'Together' with Lee Seung Gi and Jasper Liu?